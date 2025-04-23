Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,797,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,633,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 564,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

