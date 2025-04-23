Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after purchasing an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.69. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 84.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.