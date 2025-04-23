Two Creeks Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,826 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 6.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 1.26% of Planet Fitness worth $105,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

PLNT opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

