Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.98 Million in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. The trade was a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

