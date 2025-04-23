Symmetry Investments LP Has $459,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Symmetry Investments LP cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird set a $231.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

