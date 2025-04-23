Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Reddit were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.22.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion and a PE ratio of -13.14. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,316,470.40. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $1,883,410.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,202 shares of company stock valued at $95,406,208.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

