CSM Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $163.95 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.84 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $136.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

