Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,001 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 9.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $158,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $109,574,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $97,552,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after buying an additional 926,208 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.8 %

FND stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

