PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Candelo Capital Management LP

Candelo Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 3.3% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $176.86. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

