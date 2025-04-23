Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – April 20th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Air Products and Chemicals, Shell, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively engaged in the production, development, and commercialization of hydrogen as an alternative fuel and energy carrier. These firms often specialize in technologies related to hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers for hydrogen production, and infrastructure that supports hydrogen energy, making them key players in the growing clean energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,965,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.12. 1,726,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.88. 2,233,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.75 and a 200-day moving average of $306.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $228.81 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 8,918,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

