Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,969 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UMC opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

