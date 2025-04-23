Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,013 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

