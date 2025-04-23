Top Fertilizer Stocks To Research – April 20th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory or reserve of fertilizer products held by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers to meet ongoing agricultural needs. These stocks ensure a steady supply of key nutrients to farmers and can fluctuate based on production, market demand, and seasonal factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $220.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.42.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,437,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,670,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,520,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,869. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $219.99. 1,362,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $98.25.

