Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

EBIZ stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.