Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – April 20th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are engaged in bitcoin-related activities such as mining, trading, or providing blockchain technology solutions. These stocks offer investors indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the cryptocurrency market while also reflecting the operational performance of the companies behind them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,726,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,494,238. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,316,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,372,672. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,198,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,939,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,494. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

