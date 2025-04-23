Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 518 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $424.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.19 and its 200-day moving average is $460.99. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.