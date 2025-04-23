Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $210,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 547,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of STERIS by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.93. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.41 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

