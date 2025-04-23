GeoWealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.62.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

