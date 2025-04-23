Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,300,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,150,000 after acquiring an additional 592,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,765,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,918,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,558,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,628,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,640,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $1,219,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,616.07. This trade represents a 71.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.56%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

