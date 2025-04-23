SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in SPS Commerce by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.38.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.