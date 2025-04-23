CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,330,000. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,396,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

