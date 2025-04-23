Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

