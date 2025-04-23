Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,532,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 1,810,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,915.1 days.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
