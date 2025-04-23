Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,532,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 1,810,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,915.1 days.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

