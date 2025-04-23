Commerce Bank Has $775,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 168.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 250,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 122,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 378,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

