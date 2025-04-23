CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.39 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in KBR were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at KBR
In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBR Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
