CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 793 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,262,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

