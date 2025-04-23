Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Lessened by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $206.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 130.21%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

