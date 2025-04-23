Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 443.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,476,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $208,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $355.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.83 and a 200-day moving average of $389.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

