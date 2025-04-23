Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of HealthEquity worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.