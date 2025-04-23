Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $1,789,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,555,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

