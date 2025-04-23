Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,315,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.