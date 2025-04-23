Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lennox International by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 3.5 %

LII stock opened at $560.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.63 and a 52 week high of $682.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.62.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Barclays raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.