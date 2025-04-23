Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,216 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average of $151.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.