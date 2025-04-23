Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Entergy stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

