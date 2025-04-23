Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194,503 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jones Trading cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

