Long Focus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 6.39% of Citi Trends worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5,400.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.02. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Citi Trends Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.