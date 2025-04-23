Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,133 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $133,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

LRN opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

