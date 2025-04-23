Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
