652,088 Shares in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 652,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,026,000. Onity Group comprises 0.6% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Onity Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Onity Group Stock Performance

Shares of ONIT stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 26.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Onity Group has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $240.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.95). Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Onity Group will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

