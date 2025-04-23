Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $111.83 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Axon Enterprise worth $111,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $555.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $551.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

