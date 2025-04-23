T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 214,429 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,429 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $435,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,380,000 after buying an additional 138,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,809,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,965.21. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

