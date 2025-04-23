MGO One Seven LLC Sells 5,349 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 9.75% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAR. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YMAR stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

