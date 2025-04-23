Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

