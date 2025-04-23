MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $689,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,735,022.90. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,720. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

