Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

