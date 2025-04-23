Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Edison International by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

