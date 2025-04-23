eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $2,947,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $9,716,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

