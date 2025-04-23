Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 9,707 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.