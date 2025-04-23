38,359 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.