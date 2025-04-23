Totem Point Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Tesla comprises about 3.3% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.66.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $765.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

